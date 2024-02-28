The recent death of a student at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad has stirred a political debate in the state with the Congress accusing the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))'s student wing, Students' Federation of India (SFI), of beating the young man to death.

The accusation by the Congress comes in the wake of the student's father claiming that activists and local leaders of SFI beat up his son for three days in the hostel.

The student group, however, has denied the allegations, reported PTI.



Here’s what happened

Siddharthan, a 20-year-old second-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, was found hanging in his hostel's bathroom on February 18.

The deceased’s father claims that as per information from a few of his son's college mates, Siddharthan was allegedly killed by local SFI leaders and activists studying at the same university.

The father had also claimed that there were several injuries on his son's body in the post-mortem report and the stomach was empty which indicated that no food was given to him for two to three days.

He also said that he came to know that his son was beaten up as part of ragging, PTI added.

"Since SFI activists and local leaders are involved, their party will protect them. I do believe that there is political interference as otherwise the culprits would have been caught by police quickly. Our police are competent, but they must be facing pressure," the father claimed.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan too alleged that the accused were SFI activists and they had beaten the student to death. He said that the police are yet to arrest the accused in the case as they were being protected.



SFI denies claim

The allegations were denied by the SFI with its State President, Anusree, contending that none of the accused in the case were members of the organisation presently.

She told PTI that SFI had, right from the start, sought a detailed investigation into the matter and that it had no intention of interfering with the police probe.

The police, which had initially lodged a case of unnatural death, later booked 12 persons for various offences, including abetment of suicide, wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, under the IPC and the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act.

It said that all the accused were absconding.

The police also said that its initial probe has not indicated that the accused were, in any way, affiliated with the SFI.