The administration of the University of Hyderabad (UoH - also called the Hyderabad Central University - HCU) decided to frame a new transgender policy after an attack took place against two queer students on February 25. This decision has been made following the protest staged on Tuesday, February 27 against the lack of diligence on behalf of the administration in the alleged discrimination against transgender students and the delay in solving the complaints filed with the Gender Sensitization Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH).

The students who faced the brunt of homophobia were identified as Hritik lalan and Tikku, both associated with the student organisation Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA). Narrating what happened on February 25, Hrithik told EdexLive, "Around 3 am, we found that mine and my roommate Tikku's clothes were burnt in the mens' hostel where we reside. Upon finding out about the incident, ASA leaders visited our room to try to find the proprietor."

"Around 9 am, we called the security guards, who took our statement. Later, we registered a complaint with the Vice-Chancellor Prof Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao individually and ASA also submitted a complaint on February 26. Since the administration was not proactive, we resorted to protest on February 27," Hritik added.

Protest Day

The protest which was staged at the administration block around 10 am on February 27 witnessed the participation of more than 50 students. The protest was initiated by the student union of the varsity with these demands:

1) Identify and take action against the perpetrators of hate crimes against transgender students immediately



2) Constitute a committee to draft transgender policy in a timebound manner



3) The transgender policy has to be drafted in consultation with stakeholders to resolve issues about transgender students including accommodation, safety and provisions under Nalsa judgement



4) Implement the transgender policy in the 2024-2025 prospectus

5) Disposal of GSCASH cases effectively within the prescribed three-month period



6) Ensure Internal Complaints Committee-GSCASH (ICC-GSCASH) publishes the annual status report on the UGC website



7) Release a monthly advisory to all stakeholders stating anti-ragging and grievance redressal provisions available for all marginalised groups

As per the students, once they launched the protest, Dean of Student Welfare Prof Vasantha Srinivasa Rao reached the protest site immediately to deliberate. However, as the students were determined to hold a meeting with the VC, who heads the GS-CASH committee, the protest continued.

With their unwavering rigid stance, the students managed to meet the VC and were assured that a transgender policy would be worked upon. According to the Secretary of the Students' Federation of India, Kripa Maria George, the protests ended around 1 pm after the meeting with the VC, Registrar Dr Devesh Nigam, DSW, Controller of Examination (CE) and other officials.

Giving more detail, she said, "GS-CASH was passive about the complaints registered. It was taking more time than the designated time of three months." Hence, this was discussed in the meeting and the VC assured that they would look into the matter, she added.

Administration's letter

Condemning the incident of hatred and discrimination against transgender students, the office of the registrar issued a statement on February 27 reaffirming their "commitment to fostering an environment of inclusivity, respect, and acceptance for all individuals regardless of their gender identity."



"The recent acts of hostility directed towards our transgender students violate the fundamental values of diversity, equity, and inclusion that the University strives to uphold. Discrimination against any member of our community will not be tolerated," it read.



Urging all members of the campus community to report any instances of discrimination or harassment promptly, it said, "We have established channels and redressal mechanisms, including Committees to look into issues concerning Transgender students, Grievance Cells at School and University levels, Anti-Discrimination Cell, ICC, etc, to ensure that individuals feel sale and supported in coming forward."

Transgender Policy

Additionally, the administration has addressed the main demand of the students which is the implementation of a transgender policy in the 2024-25 prospectus.

In this regard, the administration statement read, "The Transgender Committee, implement it as part of frame the Transgender Policy by Prospectus for 31 May 2024 so as to the next Academic Year (2024-25). Besides, the students can report any matter to the Dean, Student Welfare directly."



Reacting to this, Hritik said, "I take this as an apology. I am quite content and hope that the transgender policy is robust and addresses the issues."

Although the students were disturbed by the attack, Hritik stressed that these incidents might not have an immediate consequence but the overall toll it takes on students can be overwhelming and mentally disturbing.

"Normal life comes to a halt as we have to keep track of the complaints filed in these incidents and meanwhile, we tend to miss our classes," Hritik said alleging that the university's mechanism is transphobic and casteist.

The students recalled that in the previous year, three students associated with ASA were attacked.