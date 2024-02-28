The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), on Tuesday, February 27, came out with a code of conduct for physical education teachers and sports coaches in the state.

The decision has been taken in the light of recent reports of child sexual abuse by physical education teachers and coaches, the commission said in a release.

These comprehensive guidelines were aimed at creating a safe and respectful environment for children engaged in sports and physical education, reported PTI.

It will act as a guide for appropriate behaviour, establishing clear expectations for conduct, the release added.

"The code specifically addresses the risks involved, aiming to protect young athletes from abuse and misconduct through the enforcement of stringent guidelines and measures of accountability," it added.

Some of the provisions of the code include obligatory background checks, child protection training and explicit reporting procedures.

Peter F Borges, SCPCR Chairperson, said the code was a major step toward creating an environment where every child can prosper and is shielded from harm.

The code provides guidance on best practices, avoidance of poor practices, maintenance of confidentiality and defines the duties of educators and coaches.

It will be enforced by the Directorate of Education, Directorate of Youth and Sports Affairs and Sports Authority of Goa, the release said.