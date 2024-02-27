The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi marked its 15th Foundation Day today, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, with esteemed guests and dignitaries gracing the occasion, a press release by the institute shared.



Dr Samir V Kamat, Chairman, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), was the chief guest, along with GA Srinivasa Murthy, Director, Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), and Manoj Jain, Director R&D, Bharat Electronics, attended as guests of honour.



The event also saw the presence of Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, along with faculty, students, and staff members. Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi, presided over the event virtually, added the release.



Congratulating IIT Mandi on its 15th anniversary, chief guest Dr Samir V Kamat said, “Amidst the serene Himalayan backdrop, taking Prime Minister's vision to be a world leader by 2047, IIT Mandi is rapidly evolving into a technological landscape. The collaboration between DRDO and academia is vital for research and development, paving the path for a leader in defence in this constantly evolving technological development.”



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said that the journey of IIT Mandi has been marked by remarkable growth, innovation, and academic excellence.



“We have ambitious plans to expand our faculty and student strength, with a focus on inclusivity and accessibility. Our ongoing projects, such as the construction of new hostels, academic blocks, and sports facilities, underscore our commitment to providing a conducive learning environment for all,” the director added.