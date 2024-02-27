All higher educational institutions (HEIs) in the country will conduct voter awareness activities on their campuses starting from tomorrow, Wednesday, February 28 to March 6.

This was announced by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, Tuesday, February 27, as reported by IANS.

"In pursuance to PM Narendra Modi’s appeal, I have directed all the higher educational institutions to conduct comprehensive voter awareness activities on their campuses from February 28 to March 6,” Pradhan said.

He added that these activities will "galvanise our Yuva Shakti, emphasise upon them the value of voting, making informed choices and participating in electoral processes for a more representative democracy".

"I am sure the spirit of 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' will motivate our first-time voters and youth to vote with pride," the minister said.

PM’s message to first-time voters

Earlier today, February 27, PM Modi urged first-time voters to cast their votes in record numbers, saying the 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of youth's aspirations, added IANS.

“Let us make our electoral process even more participative. I call upon people from all walks of life to spread the message, in their own style, among the first-time voters — Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye,” the prime minister said.

A campaign titled Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye is underway to spread awareness among first-time voters and encourage young voters to exercise their democratic rights.