Several teaching job aspirants in Kolkata, West Bengal, staged a protest today, Tuesday, February 27, claiming that they are yet to be called for an interview despite qualifying for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) about two years ago.

Around 200 such candidates aspiring for teaching jobs in primary classes of state-run schools demonstrated at Salt Lake today, February 27, reported PTI.

The protesters were on the way to the state primary education board's office, when police stopped them outside the Education Department's office Bikash Bhaban, and detained them.

"We have all qualified for the 2022 TET but are yet to receive any call for an interview. But, a few people who have not qualified for TET have already been empanelled and are working in various primary schools across the state," Bapai Kundu, a protestor, alleged.

"We were assured by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee that our problems will be addressed, but our wait seems to be unending. Today, we were forcibly stopped by the police and chased away like dogs. We are not crime accused like TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali. We are all educated youth who have proved themselves in tests. Is this the treatment we deserve?" the protestor further added.

A police officer said that around 50 people were detained as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in the area.

Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday, February 26, said the state is handling the issue of recruitment of teachers in a fair and expeditious manner.

"As there is a cumbersome legal process involved, thanks to the efforts of the opposition, it is taking time. We will do justice to the eligible and deserving candidates," he said.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and Congress alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government has been indifferent to the plight of thousands of teaching job aspirants who have been protesting for months, seeking employment and action against the alleged corruption that took place in the recruitment process, added PTI.