More than 1,550 students of Odisha government-run-Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Berhampur were placed via the campus recruitment drive this year, an official said today, Tuesday, February 27.



The girl students have performed well in the campus recruitment drive, reported PTI.



As many as 404 girls out of 1,566 students of various trades have been selected for jobs in 18 companies this year before completing their final examination, the official said.



The job letters were distributed to the selected candidates at a function at ITI Berhampur on Monday, February 26, where Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Skill Development department and Reghu G, Director, Technical Education and the company officials attended the function virtually.



"The ITI has conducted Locking the Talent-2024, a 20-day recruitment drive on its campus, which concluded on Friday (February 23). Around 1,800 students have appeared in the drive and 1,566 of them have been selected to work in the companies, which is higher than the previous year's figures," said Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, Principal, of ITI Berhampur.



For the first time, 32 students of the institute have been selected by a Dubai-based company, PTI added.



In 2023, around 1,170 students, including 170 girls of the institute bagged jobs in various companies. Similarly, in 2022, a total of 1,404, including 110 students had been selected in the campus recruitment, the principal said.