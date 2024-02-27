Odisha's Board of Secondary Education on Monday, February 26, rejected the allegation that the Math question paper for the ongoing Class X examination was leaked.

Addressing reporters on February 26, the board President Srikant Tarai said the examination was conducted in a fair manner and the question paper was not leaked, reported PTI.

The board president appealed to students to appear in the examination "without any confusion".

Reports had earlier claimed that purported photos of the Math question paper went viral on social media.

On Friday, February 23, it was alleged that the English question paper was leaked. That claim was also rejected by the board.

During the English exam, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cameras, which have been installed at all examination centres, detected many irregularities in the state. The cameras detected students cheating during the exam. Seven Class X students were booked for malpractice during the English exam

More than 5.5 lakh students are appearing in the examinations being held at 3,047 centres across the state this year.

The examination started on February 20 and will continue till March 4, PTI added.

To recall, this year, the board has planned to install AI-powered cameras to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations.