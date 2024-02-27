As the Karnataka government launched the two-day Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana, over 700 students from three forestry colleges in the state staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, opposing the amendment in reservation and job allocation.



The students were from Ponnampet, Sirsi and Shivamogga colleges of forestry, reported The New Indian Express. The students gathered at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, on Monday, February 26.



“We have been trying to catch the attention of governments for many years. Two years ago, we had protested, but nothing moved. We are here in Bengaluru to meet the ministers and set things right,” said a student.



They pointed out that in 2003, the Karnataka government, recognising the competence of forestry graduates, provided 50 per cent reservation in direct recruitment to Assistant Conservator of Forests and Range Forest Officer positions. In direct recruitment as Range Forest Officer, the government increased reservation from 50 per cent to 75 per cent, and 50 per cent reservation in direct recruitment of Deputy Range Forest Officer, amending the Karnataka Recruitment Rules in 2012.



In 2018, reservation for forestry graduates in direct recruitment of Range Forest Officers was reduced from 75 per cent to 50 per cent, a move that contradicts the interests of aspiring forest students.



“Aiming to provide equal opportunities for the Indian Forest Service (IFS), the lack of provision for direct recruitment, especially in state and central forest services, remains a challenge. Students who have secured top rank in KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) have opted for a forestry degree to serve in the forest department, but they fail to see any future there. In the past five years, there has been no direct recruitment. Instead, only promotions have been granted, which has left over 1,300 graduates unemployed,” the agitated students told TNIE.