Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were detained after staging a protest at the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) office in Bambolim on Monday, February 26.

The demonstration aimed to address the non-payment of students who volunteered during the National Games held in Goa last year, with NSUI President Naushad Chaudhari leading the charge, said a report by IANS.

State NSUI chief Naushad Chaudhari told reporters, “I visited the office of the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG), with around 30 students, at Bambolim. However, the Executive Director, despite being present in the office, didn't meet us. Later, we were detained by the police.”

Some of the NSUI members sat in the office of the SAG demanding payments for the students, calling it a “scam” and “loot of students' efforts”.

“When any VVIP visits Goa, the government spends crores of rupees on their hospitality and also asphalt the existing roads. But the same government has failed to release the payments of innocent students, who helped make the National Games a success,” he said.

Other members alleged that since the last four months, they have been waiting for their payments which the government has failed to release.

“These officers and the sports minister should not invite curses by delaying our payments,” one of the students said.

Girl students present on the spot said that the state government has misused the police force to stifle their voices, added IANS.

"Is this a democracy where students are detained for seeking justice," questioned a student.