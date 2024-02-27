The Delhi High Court (HC), on Monday, February 26, permitted a Class X girl student to sit for board examination after she was stopped by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board on account of late submission of domicile certificate.

The court said that the student had been stopped for giving her examinations even though she had been issued an admit card, said a report by ANI.

"After issuing the admit card, stopping the student from entering the examination hall is unthinkable. The CBSE has no right to do so," the HC said.

Justice C Hari Shankar permitted the student to appear in the Class X exams conducted by CBSE.

The high court passed the direction on the petition moved by a minor student through her mother.

"It is inhuman to first issue an admit card to a student, and when the student appears for the examination, make her stand outside the examination hall," Justice Hari Shankar expressed his displeasure.

The high court directed that the student will forthwith be entitled to undertake the examination.

She will also be given an extension of time for completing the paper to compensate for the time for which she has had to wait outside the examination hall without undertaking the examination so that she is provided the same time to complete the paper as all other students, the court further directed.

The high court also clarified that if any other candidate, who has been thus held outside the examination hall for want of uploading the domicile certificate on time, all such students will be entitled to undertake the examination with extension of time as noted above.

The high Court also issued a notice to CBSE, directing it to file an affidavit within two weeks. Advocate Atul Kumar accepted notice for the respondents, ANI added.

The matter has been listed on April 1, for further hearing.