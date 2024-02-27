The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur is poised to host a one-day 100-Cube Start-up Conclave at its campus on Friday, March 1, 2024, aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in India and empowering youth to innovate and create value.

This distinctive start-up initiative, orchestrated by the Ministry of Education, Government of India in collaboration with IIM Sambalpur, endeavours to establish 100 start-ups on its premises, each with an approximate valuation of Rs 100 crore by Odisha's centennial celebration in 2036. Aligned with one of IIM Sambalpur's core values of inclusiveness and regional development, the event seeks to catalyse the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

The chief guest for the inauguration will be the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan. The 100-cube start-up conclave will also mark the commencement of the I-Hub Foundation, which is established under Section 8 as a registered company, as IIM Sambalpur's incubator. I-Hub will operate both physically and virtually, collaborating with various stakeholders in Odisha's entrepreneurial landscape.

The start-up extravaganza will feature an exhibition showcasing 50 start-ups from Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, and other districts of Odisha.

The event anticipates approximately 1,200 attendees, including 300 start-ups, as well as key stakeholders, investors, industry mentors, ministry representatives, students, and members of the incubator and venture capital (VCs) or angel investor communities.