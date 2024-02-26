A case has been registered against two teachers of a government-aided school in connection with the suicide of a Class VII student, who was found hanging in his home in this coastal district recently, stated a PTI report.

The victim's family alleged that the boy took the extreme step on February 15 evening at home, after being subjected to physical and mental torture by a few teachers in the school.

A police officer said the teachers were booked under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act which is non-bailable.

As per the complaint of the parents, the teachers had beaten up their son with a cane in front of other students.

"The parents also claimed that he took the extreme step due to the physical and mental harassment of the teachers," the officer said today, Monday, February 26.

An investigation has been launched and further action would be taken only after that, he added.

However, the officer didn't divulge other details of the accused teachers.

The case was registered a week after the school had witnessed a major protest over the suicide of the student.

Activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student's wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)), on February 19 took out a protest march to the school demanding that the management take action against the accused teachers.

Relatives have alleged that 13-year-old Prajith, a native of Kattoor here, was found depressed when he came back home from school on February 15.

Later, his brother found him hanging in the room.