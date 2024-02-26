Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has released the schedule for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2024, applicable for admissions into its BTech programme.



MET 2024 is an entrance test for BTech aspirants for counselling at Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal; Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru; Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), Jaipur, Rajasthan; and Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT), Gangtok, Sikkim, according to a press release by the institute.



Phase 1 of admissions will see applications accepted until March 15, 2024. The test will be conducted on April 16 and April 17, 2024, with counselling commencing in the second week of June 2024.



For Phase 2, candidates can apply after the last date of Phase 1 and before the last date for Phase 2 application submission. Tentatively, the test will be held on May 18 and May 19, 2024, with counselling to follow in the second week of June 2024, added the release.



Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal an Institution of Eminence, Deemed-to-be University, is a self-financing Higher Educational institution which started its operations in 1953 by establishing the first self-financing medical college, KMC Manipal, as Public Private collaboration model. Over the years, various institutions have been added and finally, in June 1993, these groups of institutions have been declared as Deemed-to-be University.