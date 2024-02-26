The Kerala government is mulling setting up a sports academy for the differently abled people in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed on Monday, February 26.



The significant announcement was made by the CM while speaking during his Face-to-Face programme with disabled persons in the state capital, reported PTI.



The CM said that his government is trying to develop interventions for the marginalised sections which are broader and more comprehensive. In addition to the lack of physical fitness, communication issues and financial deprivation, people belonging to the differently-abled section also face challenges in the areas of health, education, employment and transport, he noted.



Vijayan added the government has devised many schemes for the comprehensive development of the section by integrating various approaches and possibilities in this regard.



"There are plans to set up a sports academy for the differently-abled. It will be very helpful in identifying talents among the specially-abled and training them," the CM said.



Referring to the Barrier-free Kerala project, he said over 2,000 public buildings have already become disabled-friendly in the southern state, adding that tourist locations are also becoming barrier-free for the marginalised section.



According to Vijayan, by September 2023, more than 170 government websites had been made disabled-friendly, and steps were being taken to make more websites like this.



The project of distributing UID cards to the differently-abled is progressing in the state.



"As of the first week of February, 3,11,287 people have been issued the UID cards," he said.



Prachodanam, a programme to empower intellectually challenged persons by providing vocational training and skill development at the block level, is under the consideration of the state government.



Vijayan also said Integrated Rehabilitation Villages would be launched in the state for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the differently-abled persons, PTI added.