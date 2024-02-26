The Karnataka Government renewed its partnership with the British Council today, Monday, February 26, to strengthen educational and cultural ties with the UK and work towards the state's knowledge ambitions and economic progress, a press release said.



The new move is in line with the aims of the Government of Karnataka and its work to improve opportunities for young people, quality higher education and skills development.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr KG Chandrashekara, Executive Director, Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC); and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, South India, British Council, in the presence of Dr MC Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, Karnataka; and Chandru Iyer, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala.



The collaboration aims to sustain and advance the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial programmes between the UK and Karnataka and contribute to increased research and social linkages in the field of higher education between the two countries.

The agreement facilitates the exchange of ideas and programme planning, with a shared goal of advancing research, capacity building, and networking efforts between the UK and Karnataka, added the press release.



State Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said, “With our continued collaboration with the UK, we aim to empower Karnataka's higher education institutions to enhance the skills and confidence of young people in the state. This collaboration between the British Council and the Government of Karnataka highlights our ongoing commitment to raising educational standards, enhancing learner experiences, improving employability, and positively influencing the socio-economic landscape of the state.”