The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) postponed the Class XII Board exam for Chemistry to March 21 citing unforeseen circumstances.



"Please note, the ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The paper has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2 pm," Sangeeta Bhatia, Deputy Secretary of CISCE said in a communication to school principals today, Monday, February 26.



There was no response from the board to queries about the exact reasons behind the postponement of the exam, reported PTI.



While no board official gave any details of the said circumstances, sources from a few CISCE-affiliated schools in the city claimed that the question paper was reportedly leaked on social media before the commencement of the exams.



However, there was no official confirmation of the leak.



The exam has now been rescheduled for March 21 at 2 pm.



Asked about the reason behind the postponement, Ekta Parihar, Assistant Secretary of the council, told PTI, “I won't comment on this immediately”.



The council is holding an emergency meeting in the wake of the development.



The Class XII Board exams began on February 12 and will continue till April 3.