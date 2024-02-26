After a United Kingdom (UK) professor was denied entry into India to attend a state government-organised conference on Constitution in Bengaluru, a political slugfest erupted between the ruling Congress and the BJP in Karnataka.

Karnataka ministers alleged today, Monday, February 26, that the incident shows how the individual rights as well the rights of the state governments are being trampled upon, while the BJP described the professor at the University of Westminster Nitasha Kaul, who is also an Overseas Citizen of India, as "a known terrorist sympathizer & one who constantly spews venom & disseminates anti-India propaganda."

Kaul has alleged that she was denied entry into India to attend, on the invitation of the government of Karnataka, the two-day Constitution and National Unity Convention-2024 on February 24 and 25.

"Denied entry to India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as an esteemed delegate by the Govt of Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but the Centre refused me entry. All my documents were valid & current (UK passport & OCI)," she said on social media platform X on Sunday, February 25.

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said today, Monday, February 26, the denial "is a fresh demonstration of how the rights of state governments are being repeatedly trampled".

"It is a stark reminder of the multiple challenges to the constitutional idea of India. All patriotic Indians must reflect on these threats and unite to reclaim our Constitution,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president BY Vijayendra condemned the Karnataka government for inviting her.

“Highly Disgusting of the @siddaramaiah govt to whitewash the crimes of ‘TUKDE TUKDE GANG’ by inviting its sympathiser Nitasha Kaul for a talk on “Constitution & Unity of India',” Vijayendra said on X.

He added that it was equally disgusting that all the top leaders of the Congress party attended the conference.

Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad wondered if there was any dictatorial system in the country as, he alleged, the individual's freedom of expression was curbed.

“A state government in a federal system invites an academic who is of Indian origin but she was told by the central government that she cannot enter the country just because she doesn't subscribe to your ideology. Is this dictatorship in the country today? Is there no freedom of expression or no freedom to participate in a debate on the Constitution?” he said.