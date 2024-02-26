Hyderabad’s Balanagar police and Special Operation Team (SOT) conducted a raid on a local kirana store, uncovering an alleged operation selling 'ganja chocolates'.

The accused, Anant Kumar, hailing from Odisha, is said to have targeted interstate workers, labourers, and even school children in Hyderabad, said a report by The New Indian Express.

Kumar, who runs a Kirana store and a tea store, allegedly used it as a front to sell ganja-laced chocolates disguised as regular candy. These chocolates, typically perishable, were reportedly packaged and sold in packets of 120, mimicking common chocolate brands.

Police seized a total of three packets containing 120 chocolates each, raising concerns about the potential number of individuals affected.

To recall, Kothur police and Excise police made a similar apprehension where they seized the same Charminar Gold Munakka Chocolates.

A police source said, "The packet of the chocolates is printed with its manufacturing place also from Odisha. Seemingly, it looks like the consumption of chocolates is official there and the team will be working on the case. We might possibly go to the place and do a research of the chocolates and its manufacturing."

The use of readily available chocolates laced with ganja raises significant concerns about accessibility and potential harm, especially for young people, added TNIE.

“This incident underscores the need for increased vigilance against disguised drug sales and the importance of educating both youth and adults about the dangers of such substances,” added police.