The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) Women's Basketball team has achieved a significant milestone by securing the bronze medal at Khelo India 2024 held in Assam from February 18 to 21, 2024. They clinched the third spot in the Inter-University Basketball tournament by defeating Guru Nanak Dev University, stated the press release received from the institute.

Earlier in the league matches, they defeated SRM Chennai and Lovely Professional University Punjab. This prestigious tournament exclusively featured the top eight universities across India.

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science women’s basketball team exhibited exceptional sportsmanship, skill, and teamwork throughout the tournament.

Expressing his elation, Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chancellor of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, stated, "We are incredibly proud of our women's basketball team for their outstanding achievement at Khelo India University Games 2024. Their dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship have truly exemplified the values of our institution."

"Spectacular victories like this not only display the students' athletic ability but also highlight the values of discipline, teamwork, and leadership that are ingrained in them," exclaimed the Directorate of Physical Education at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, as stated in the press release received from the institute.