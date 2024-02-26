For a noble cause of saving lives, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya collaborated with All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Patna to organise a blood donation camp at its Medical Block, Dhanvantri, on Sunday, February 25.

The CSR (corporate social responsibility) committee, Pragati, organised the event which saw active participation from faculty, non-teaching staff, and students, resulting in a substantial turnout.

The event garnered attendance from numerous individuals, showcasing the community's strong commitment to the cause.

The CSR committee, Pragati, known for its proactive engagement in various social initiatives, played a crucial role in the successful execution of the blood donation drive. Pragati collaborated with the AIIMS Blood Bank Team led by Dr Ruchi Sinha, Incharge Head of Department (HoD) of Transfusion Medicine, and Dr Bankim Das, Associate Professor of Transfusion Medicine and amassed more than 100 donors. This collaborative effort highlighted the collective dedication to social responsibility.

The event’s success was underscored by the presence of Dr Vinita S Sahay, Director of IIM Bodh Gaya; Prof Johnson Abhishek Minz, Chairperson of Pragati; Prof Swapnarag Swain, Chairperson of MBA-HHM; Prof Sreelekha Mishra, Chairperson of Student Affairs; and Prof Suman Chaudhary.

The Director of IIM Bodh Gaya expressed that the blood donation drive and other socially beneficial activities align with the institution's vision of nurturing socially responsible and mindful leaders.