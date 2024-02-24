Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi NCR have triumphantly secured 100% placements for the graduating class of 2022-24 across their esteemed two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Business Management (BM) and two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Human Resource Management (HRM) programmes, with all 503 students receiving job offers in the final recruitment process, stated a press release by the institute.

This placement process unfolded in two phases. Initially, the Lateral Recruitment Process (LRP) catered to candidates with prior work experience, offering them positions above the entry-level. Subsequently, the Campus Recruitment Process (CRP) was implemented, wherein, candidates were considered without regard to their previous work experience.

A total of 154 recruiting entities participated, extending 519 domestic and one international offer, which included 65 new recruiters. Notably, pre-placement offers (PPOs) were extended to 33.39% of the cohort, reflecting the exceptional performance of these students during their Summer Internships.

Candidates from both the Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR campuses were involved in this comprehensive placement endeavour.

Father S George, Director, XLRI congratulated and appreciated all the students for this achievement. He said “We take immense pride in nurturing students poised to assume significant leadership roles within India's corporate landscape as conscientious leaders."

Highlights:

- The median salary offered to the batch stood at INR 28 lakh per annum with the top 10th and 25th percentile average being INR 51.66 lakh and INR 42.98 lakh per annum, respectively

- The average salary offered to the batch stood at INR 29.89 lakh per annum with the highest domestic offer of INR 75 lakh per annum from the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector