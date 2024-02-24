MSCPCR, or the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, organised a meeting on Friday, February 23, to discuss a case of molestation, wherein, students of a Thane school were molested by a bus attendant, stated a PTI report.

Susieben Shah, Chairperson, MSCPCR, conducted a meeting with the management of the school, police officers investigating the case as well as representatives of the Education Department of Thane Municipal Corporation and the Women and Child Welfare Department.

This incident happened on February 20, when the students had gone on a trip to the mall in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai and used a private bus for the same.

"Even if the contract for organising a trip by the school is given to a private company, the entire responsibility rests with the school management. Therefore, an inquiry will be conducted to check what the school management did to fulfil its responsibility. The commission will also look into the need for the victims to get proper counselling," Shah said.

The chairperson mentioned that she will be visiting the school on Monday, February 26, to meet teachers, parents and children.

It may be recalled that the attendant of the bus was arrested on Wednesday.

So far, six persons have been relieved of their duties by the school management.

A girl student had complained that the bus' male attendant had misbehaved with them.