Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today, Saturday, February 24, inaugurated a state-of-the-art campus of BITS Pilani in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (near Kalyan) in the presence of the Chancellor of BITS Pilani, Kumar Mangalam Birla. This is the fifth campus of the storied educational institution that will house its management school — BITSoM; law school — BITSLAW; and design school — BITSDES.

Spread over 63 acres and with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, this is a future-ready, all-residential campus designed to accommodate 5,000 students at peak capacity.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said, “I congratulate Kumar Mangalam Birla for setting this campus. You have a tradition of excellence in education. BITS Pilani has always been a centre where very many young people in India always aspire to be. You can have institutions and institutions where students can enroll, study and pass out and also manage to excel in their fields but to make available a very complex set of courses, but make it also market relevant, give them the ability and skills required so that they can be readily recruited and be of value to the institutions is something which is seen as a USP of BITS Pilani. I wish the fifth campus all the very best and it is continuing with the tradition of high quality education for the aspiring Indian youth.”

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani, said, “I thank the Honourable Finance Minister, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, for inaugurating a new chapter in BITS Pilani’s glorious tradition. At BITS, we stand at the precipice of blending India’s rich heritage of education with new-age knowledge systems and modern learning environments."