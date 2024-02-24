The Management of Intellectual Property Rights and Strategy Conference (MIPS) 2024, held from February 22 to February 24 at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, concluded on a high note.

This three-day event, coordinated by Prof Rajat Agrawal, the Organising Secretary and Coordinator of the IPR Chair at IIT Roorkee, brought together a diverse array of scholars, practitioners, and policymakers in the field of intellectual property.

Throughout the conference, attendees were treated to a rich lineup of workshops and keynote sessions aimed at unravelling the complexities of intellectual property management. Notable workshops included sessions on Aipan Art, Patent Drafting, Patent Searches and Databases, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence in Patent Drafting, offering valuable insights into various dimensions of IP management.

Esteemed speakers, including industry experts and academic luminaries, shared their expertise, emphasising the critical role of intellectual property in fostering innovation and economic growth. Attendees engaged in discussions covering legislative analyses, patent landscapes, and the challenges of protecting intellectual property rights in various sectors. The vibrant atmosphere of collaboration and learning at IIT Roorkee underscored the institution's commitment to advancing knowledge and excellence in intellectual property research and practice.

Distinguished guests, including Himani Pandey, Joint Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Prof KK Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, graced the inaugural session, emphasising the pivotal role of intellectual property in fostering innovation and economic growth.