All head examiners of the recently concluded Class X Board examination answer sheets have been requested by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education to submit their marks online.

According to the board, the action was taken to fully digitise the examination and evaluation process to ensure fairness and transparency, according to PTI.

In addition to the existing method of submitting marks through OMR mark sheets, the Madhyamik Pariksha marks submission process will now be conducted online, a board official announced on Thursday, February 22.

He added that this is a step forward, to streamline the submission procedure and enhance efficiency, even though the board had partially introduced online verification since last year.

"We understand that transitioning to a new system may pose challenges, which is why it is encouraged to seek assistance from the scrutinisers. You can enlist the support of four to five scrutinisers who can help navigate the online marks submission process effectively in due time," Board President Ramanuj Ganguly said.

He stated that the head examiners would be provided with an extensive video demonstration to acquaint them with the online process for submitting marks, and they would receive an SMS with the link to access the video.

In a message to the head examiners, the board said, "Please watch the video carefully to understand the steps involved in uploading marks online."

Another board official said, "As a token of appreciation for the effort of examiners in adapting to the new system, a consolidated honorarium of Rs 500 each will be paid by the board at the time of payment of remuneration to the head examiners, subject to completion of respective online submission of marks."

The date of publication of the results is not yet known.

An estimated 8.76 lakh candidates wrote their papers across the state from February 2 to 12.