Now, government schools across Tamil Nadu can make Aadhar enrollment for students and the mandatory biometric update in association with Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT), stated a report in The New Indian Express.

ELCOT has 770 enrollment/updating kits which can be utilised in service by district administrations effectively. Even ELCOT branch managers have been directed to coordinate the enrollment/updating task with the district administration. Totally, they will operationalise 770 kits by March 15. The initiative will be implemented in 37,000 schools across the state.

"Aadhaar cards obtained through this scheme will help the students get various educational scholarships offered by the state and union government as well as write various entrance exams for higher education to join premier educational institutions and get educational loans," said an official from the education department.

The School Education Department has data on the number of students who don't have Aadhaar cards. Areas where most students don't have Aadhaar cards will be prioritised and accordingly, the cards will be issued.

Also, parents of children in the age bracket of zero to five can take their wards to the nearest government schools for Aadhaar cards. While enrolling in government schools, if the child doesn't have an Aadhaar card their details will be taken and the card will be issued soon. This will keep issues like different spellings and dates of birth in school registers and Aadhaar cards; unnecessary hassle for the students to travel long distances; and so on, at bay, said officials.