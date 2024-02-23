This is what a source has to say | (Pic: EdexLive)

At a private law college in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, a protest started after it was brought to the attention of students that a girl student attempted to end her life on Thursday, February 22, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Sources also shared that the college administration asked the girl student to go on leave after a dispute with her.

"The girl was rescued and admitted to a Puliyangudi-based private hospital where she is now out of danger. A portion of the students from the college staged a sit-in protest in front of the law college for about eight hours. The Vasudevanallur police and the college administration conducted a talk with the students," the source informed The New Indian Express.

"The students demanded that the college administration should bear the medical expenses of the girl and should not take any action against the protesting students. They also demanded that the college administration should allow the boys and girls to talk to each other and use the cellphone for educational purposes in the college premises," sources added.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)