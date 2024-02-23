The collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) reached new heights as the JICA Chair Lecture Series concluded successfully recently.

The event brought together 200 young design enthusiasts, setting the stage for future collaborations and educational initiatives. The event was also energised by the second edition of Ayaam, an annual fest of the Department of Design, IIT Hyderabad.

The JICA Chair Lecture Series featured distinguished speakers, each respected in their field, who shared insights into the world of design and innovation. Dr Hidetoshi Ohno, Professor Emeritus of the University of Tokyo and Principal at APL Design Workshop showcased his award-winning career, including notable projects like the University of Tokyo's Institute of Physics and Mathematics and the Sports & Cultural Complex at IIT Hyderabad.

Dr Yozo Fujino, President of Josai University and Professor Emeritus, highlighted his expertise in bridge dynamics, control, and monitoring, drawing on lessons learned from 50 years of bridge research, including the iconic Akashi Kaikyō Bridge.

Dr Yoshiyuki Kawazoe, Associate Professor at the University of Tokyo, shared his architectural works and design philosophy, emphasising the importance of spaces like the Hotel and General Library Annex at the University of Tokyo in fostering creativity and community gathering and the idea behind the Design of Knowledge Centre at IIT Hyderabad.