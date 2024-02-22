The newly elected President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, shared his vision at a press conference held in New Delhi on February 21. His vision for the year is encapsulated in the initiative DRISHTI, meaning vision, that would lead the institute towards groundbreaking advancements in the fields of Digitalisation (D), Research (R), Integrity (I), Skills (S), Handholding (H), Transparency (T), and Independence (I). He believed that the CA profession, founded on a bedrock of ethics, integrity, and independence, will serve as the cornerstone propelling India towards becoming an economic powerhouse of the world by 2047. This was informed via a press release received from ICAI.

For the first time, ICAI has formed a committee on AI in ICAI to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be leveraged for the professional development of students, member and employees. The insitute has also taken initiatives for the students by providing digitilised and recorded tools to the students across the country.

CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal and CA Charanjot Singh Nanda were elected as the new President and Vice-President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), with effect from, February 12, 2024. With more than four lakh members and over 8.5 lakh students, ICAI is the largest accounting body in the world. Through its five regional councils, 175 branches, 50 overseas chapters and 31 representative offices, the institute is taking forward its agenda of inclusive growth and continues to add glory to the profession