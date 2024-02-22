A 24-year-old man has been arrested by the police for impersonating a cop at a Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exam centre in Maharashtra's Akola district, an official informed today, February 22, Thursday, stated a report in PTI.

Anupam Madan Khandare, the man in question, was attempting to help his own sister who was appearing for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) exams, the official shared.

Khandare wore a fake khaki uniform and walked into a centre at Shahbabu Urdu High School in Patur town on Wednesday, February 21. Around the same time, a senior police official reached the centre with his team to monitor security arrangements.

Khandare ended up saluting the senior police official but his untrained gesture made everyone suspicious. The police on the spot immediately realised that Khandare was wearing a fake uniform as it was stitched shabbily.

The official said Khandare had come to pass chits to his sister and was arrested for cheating and personating a government servant.

The Maharashtra HSC exams are scheduled to be held between February 21 and March 19. They are being held in two shifts — the morning shift starts at 11 am and ends at 2.10 pm while the evening shift will be held from 3 pm to 5.10 pm.