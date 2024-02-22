The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven different companies to provide students with upskilling, reskilling, placements, internships, and certification opportunities to improve their employability across various industry domains in India.

The MoU signing ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, February 20, was attended by representatives from ServiceNow Software Development India, Flive Consulting, Neer Info Solutions, Medini Technologies, Predictive Analysis Solutions, Risesharp Technologies, and Acetians Technologies.

In a significant move towards revolutionising the education sector, key stakeholders from academia, the technology industry, and the government have formed strategic alliances. Several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed, according to ANI.

This collaborative endeavour seeks to use technology to improve learning experiences, stimulate creativity, and advance educational excellence across the nation.

The signatories of the MoUs will collaborate to shape the future of education in the digital age, providing fair access to quality education for all students.

Nick Tzitzon, Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer at ServiceNow, said, "ServiceNow is excited to partner with AICTE to equip engineering students with the skills needed to thrive in today's digital economy. At ServiceNow, we believe digital transformation requires talent transformation and the RiseUp with ServiceNow programme is designed to empower young engineers with job-ready capabilities. The MoU will enable AICTE affiliated institutes across India to build a pool of qualified talent that will drive the next wave of tech innovation in India."

Prof (Dr) TG Sitharam, Chairman, of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said, "We must provide our students with contemporary skills and more access to chances for professional advancement to ensure they are equipped for a world that is changing. Our partnership with these organisations aims to give students advanced instruction in cutting-edge ideas and methods as well as inspiration to investigate cutting-edge technologies that are customised to meet their requirements. We are reaffirming our commitment to helping students become technologically literate and upskilled since these are critical to their success in the future."

Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking collaboration during the ceremony.

"By bringing together important stakeholders to determine the future of education and, by extension, the nation, the National Educational Technology Forum exemplifies the spirit of collaborative action. With the combined knowledge and assets of these prestigious institutions, we are well-positioned to seize fresh chances and conquer obstacles in the field of education,” he said, while explaining the various digital initiatives of NETF.

Dr Chandrasekhar Buddha, Chief Coordinating Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Anuvadini, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said, "To prepare students for a world that is changing, they must receive updated skills training and increased access to professional development opportunities. By working together with these seven companies, we intend to provide students access to cutting-edge ideas and technology, encouraging them to engage with new tools that meet their needs. Through this collaboration, we hope to further enhance student's tech literacy and skills, which will be critical to their success in the future."