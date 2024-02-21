On Tuesday, February 20, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar asked students to use natural resources judiciously and urged them to be the trustees of Mother Earth. He said this while interacting with a group of students from Nalanda University. Further, he also urged the students to propagate Lord Buddha's message of peace and harmony.

The students represent 11 countries including Bhutan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Nepal, Argentina, Kenya, Thailand and Uganda, besides India. According to an official statement, the interaction took place at the Parliament House complex, PTI reported.

Separately, another statement said Dhankhar will be visiting Visakhapatnam today, February 21, where he will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the International Maritime Seminar MILAN-2024.

Similarly, on February 20, addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in the national capital, Dhankhar cautioned students that coaching classes are an example of "status quo" rather than true intellectual exposition and reminded them that innovation comes from thinking differently. Additionally, he said that students today must think beyond competitive examinations to get a position in the government and explore other opportunities, which are now available aplenty, PTI reported.