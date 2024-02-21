In the Immampeta Social Welfare Residential School/Junior College, in Suryapet Mandal, Nalgonda District of Telangana, the school authorities are taking steps to address students’ apprehensions and encourage their return to school. As part of these efforts, counselling sessions have been provided to students, and the hostel building, including the dormitory where the student died suicide on February 10, has been temporarily closed to dispel their fear, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

This initiative comes after the tragic suicide of two Dalit girl students, which instilled fear among the students, stopping them from attending school.

Currently, the institution's office and classrooms are being converted into hostel rooms for the night.

Regional Coordinator Arunajyoti said that along with dressing rooms, bathrooms are also available in this building, ensuring no problems are faced by girl students. She said that, by Monday evening, February 19, 100 students had already returned and an additional 23 joined on Tuesday, February 20. Arunajyoti noted that students who return to school/college respond to the questions posed by their parents.

Staff members said that 80 intermediate (Class XI-XII) students have resumed their studies and 60 more Class X students are expected to return. However, a few parents refrained from sending their children to school due to substantial reasons.

Meanwhile, when The New Indian Express questioned a Class X student who came to school on February 20, she said that she resumed her studies as the school authorities communicated a change in the building.

Narsaih, a father of another student, said that they live three km away from Imampet and prefer their daughter to attend as a day scholar.