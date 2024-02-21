On February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new buildings of premier academic institutions in Bihar virtually. The officials said the PM inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya. Additionally, he inaugurated IIT Bhilai and two newly constructed Kendriya Vidhyalaya buildings in Chhattisgarh, PTI reported.

According to the official, the PM inaugurated 24 new academic and residential buildings of IIT Patna, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 466 crore. The facilities include the central library, auditorium, central lecture hall and academic buildings, students' activity centre, hostels and residential quarters for teachers and employees, they said. The campus of IIT Patna was inaugurated by the PM on July 25, 2015.

The PM also inaugurated IIT Bhilai which has a strength of 1,250 students and in the next three years, its capacity will be increased to accommodate nearly 2,500 students, an official said after the PM dedicated the institute and the two KVs to the nation via video conference from Jammu and Kashmir.

To recall, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the IIT Bhilai campus on June 14, 2018. Its construction started in July 2020, a public relations department official said. The IIT Bhilai campus is spread over 400 acres and initially, more than Rs 1,090 crore was sanctioned by the Union Education Ministry for its construction, he said.



Lecture halls, seminar rooms, classrooms, and so on, have been built so far on the campus and the buildings constructed there have been named after the major rivers and mountains of Chhattisgarh, the official said. The institute has 75 teaching faculty members and 110 other staffers, he said.



The prime minister also virtually inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kawardha (Kabirdham district) and Kurud (Dhamtari district), PTI reported.