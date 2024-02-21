In a historic moment, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad witnessed the dedication of its transformative Campus Development Project to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on February 20, Tuesday.

The event’s joy was manifold with the presence of Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry; Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad; Suzuki Hiroshi (Webex), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to India; Sachiko Imoto (Webex), Senior Vice-President, JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency); Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, deans, faculty, staff and students of IIT Hyderabad.

The ceremony marked the culmination of years of meticulous planning, cutting-edge construction, and a commitment to sustainable growth. The dedication ceremony included key buildings such as the International Guest House, Convention Centre, Technology Incubation Park, Knowledge Centre, Sports and Cultural Complex, Students' Hostels, and various academic and administrative buildings, collectively valued at Rs 1089 crore.

Urging students to contribute back to the Nation, Dr TamilSai Soundararajan said, "IIT Hyderabad is known for its excellence in technology and innovation with Top #8 Rank in Engineering and Top #3 Rank in Innovation by NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) 2023. I have been witnessing the campus's progress since my inception as Governor of the state. The development of low-cost ventilators by IITH’s Innovators was once a personal memory. Being education is now student-centric, I am sure many such novel initiatives will be making a mark in the journey of Viksit Bharat."