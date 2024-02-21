Today, February 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will also be conducted at exam centres in 14 foreign cities on May 5, as stated in a report by PTI. The move comes after the NTA received requests from aspirants as the information bulletin for the exam notified earlier this month had no mention of centres outside India for candidates to attempt the test.

Announcing this, NTA Senior Director (Exams) Sadhna Parashar said, "It has been decided that the exam will also be conducted in 14 foreign cities in 12 countries."

The 14 foreign cities where the exam will conducted are Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah (UAE); Kuwait city in Kuwait; Bangkok in Thailand; Colombo in Sri Lanka; Doha in Qatar; Kathmandu in Nepal; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Lagos in Nigeria; Manama in Bahrain; Muscat in Oman; Riyadh in Saudi Arabia; and Singapore.

In India, the exam will be conducted at 554 centres. The NEET UG is an all-India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical education. In India, it is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024. The last date of application is March 9, 2024. The last date to pay the application fee is 11.50 PM on the same date. The official website address has been changed to neet.ntaonline.in.