Speaking during the launch, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, “Aligning with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering youth with new-age skills, inaugurated Odisha’s first Skill India Centre at Sambalpur today. The Skill India Centre will equip a vast majority of the young populace with employable skills in demand-driven trades, creating industry-ready workforce, encouraging entrepreneurship and strengthening the skilling ecosystem. It will be a catalyst of prosperity”.

