The protest by the Karnataka-based Ponnampet Forestry College students demanding 100% recruitment entered the 12th day as the students put up a mock corpse display to highlight their helplessness. In this regard, the students highlighted their grievance regarding the situation and expressed helplessness as they aren't able to find jobs in the forest department despite having the required qualifications, The New Indian Express reported.



Concerned over the matter, the students demanded a 100 per cent recruitment option for the Bachelor of Science (BSc) Forestry graduates in the forest department. Further, they demanded that BSc Forestry be declared as the minimum qualification for all the posts with the forest department.



Additionally, they demanded the immediate withdrawal of an order in the reduction of the reservation from 75 per cent to 50 per cent in the department posts for the BSc graduates. Disappointed and dejected over jobs, students said, "If the government does not hear our requests, the BSc Forestry graduates might not be able to find suitable jobs and might end up committing suicide." They expressed this sentiment through the mock corpse show during the protest, hosted outside the college premises in Ponnampet, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.