Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the state-of-the-art permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya on Tuesday, February 20. The event commenced with an early morning puja where Dr Vinita S Sahay, Director of IIM Bodh Gaya, faculty members, and students gathered to seek blessings from the divine, as per a press release shared by the institute.

In the institute's auditorium Niranjana, the event began with the lamp lighting ceremony and chanting of Saraswati Vandana. Lt General PS Minhas AVSM, Commandant, OTA Gaya, joined the event as the guest of honour and addressed the audience, including students and faculty members with his motivational words to contribute to nation-building. The ceremony was then joined by Vijay Kumar, Member of Parliament, Gaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the audience, underscoring the significance of national institutions towards the goal of Viksit Bharat.

The director expressed gratitude for the prime minister's virtual presence and elaborated on the institute's value of building mindful business leaders. She highlighted key values and shed light on the institution’s journey since 2015 with only 30 students in the first batch.

Today, IIM Bodh Gaya has more than 1,100 students from more than 26 states on campus studying in five fully residential programmes.