On February 19, the Telangana Government issued a new notification for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group exams. According to the notice, the registration for the Group I exams will begin on February 23 and end on March 14, 2024.

The notice read, "Applications are invited online from qualified candidates through proforma Application to be made available on Commission's website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 23/02/2024 to 14/03/2024 for the various categories of posts under Group-I Services." Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

This recruitment is for 563 posts. While registering, each applicant must pay Rs. 200/- towards an Online Application Processing Fee. Each applicant has to pay 120/- towards the Examination Fee. All unemployed candidates are exempted from payment of examination fees.

Previous candidates to re-apply

To recall, the Group I exam was cancelled and rescheduled multiple times under the then-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. The candidates who appeared for those exams have to re-apply again now otherwise their candidature stands dismissed, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Earlier, the exam was cancelled and rescheduled due to the alleged paper leaks. This has created unrest among the unemployed youth who have been preparing for the exam for the past two years.