Unfortunately, two female students of Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College died by suicide in a week at Imampeta in Mote mandal of Suryapet district, Telangana. Being worried about this, the authorities concerned are making efforts to bring the rest of the students who went home back to the hostel, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

On February 10, an intermediate student Daggubati Vaishnavi ended her life in her college hostel. Asmita, a Class X student who was visiting her mother's house in Hyderabad on 'homesick' holidays, ended her life on February 17. With these unfortunate incidents, the remaining students are afraid of returning to the hostel.

While there are 600 students in the residential school and the junior college, only 100 female students turned up on Monday, February 19. As the students seem afraid of returning, the authorities have organised counselling sessions for them, The New Indian Express reported.

Telangana State Residential School and Junior College Regional Coordinator (RCO) Aruna Jyothi and in-charge Principal Venkateshwarlu, psychiatrist Dr Sravanthi, Dr Anil and District Social Welfare Officer Jyothi Padma visited Imampeta and conducted parents' meetings. Additionally, they offered suggestions to the parents.

A motivational speaker Sathya and Uma Maheshwari, OSD, Student Council Cell from TSWRIS (Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society), Hyderabad conducted motivation classes till late Monday evening, February 19. Additionally, they asked the parents to bring back their children to school. They also asked the counsellors and teachers to stay with the children to make them feel comfortable.

In the afternoon session, motivational speaker Sathya from the crime branch, and psychiatrist Maheswari counselled the students and their parents. RCO Arun Jyothi told The New Indian Express that the purpose of the counselling is to ensure that the students should shed their fear.

"They could come and stay in the hostel. Of the 600 students', only 100 girls turned up today. We are asking the parents to send their children. We will take good care of them," she said and pointed out that it is all the more necessary that they should return to the hostel since they have to prepare for intermediate examinations which will commence on February 29 and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations on March 18.