The University Grants Commission - Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (UGC - MMTTC) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) launched the Teacher Orientation Programme for Upskilling in Physics, a collaborative effort of the University of Hyderabad, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE).

The inaugural ceremony of this programme was held on February 19 at MMTTC - Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC). Professor BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, graced the occasion as the chief guest, symbolising the university's commitment to advancing education and fostering academic excellence. Professor M Krishnamurthy, representing TIFR, was the guest of honour.

Among the distinguished guests present were Professor KC James Raju, Dean, School of Physics, whose support have been instrumental in this initiative. Additionally, Professor G Manoj Kumar, Advanced Centre of Research in High Energy Metrials (ACRHEM) the Programme Coordinator, whose dedication and vision have been pivotal in bringing this programme to fruition. Another guest present was Dr Shirish Pathare from TIFR.

This inaugural event marked the beginning of a journey towards enhancing the pedagogical practices in Physics education. The programme aimed to equip faculty members from higher educational institutions across South India with the latest teaching methodologies and content updates in the field of Physics, thereby, fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development. This joint flagship programme will be extended to other science subjects.

The participants from various institutions across South India were part of the programme.

Prof Prakash Babu, Director of MMTTC, leadership and commitment was integral to the success of this endeavour.