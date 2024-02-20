The permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhary on February 20, 2024, as per statement issued by the institute.

Established under the Ministry of Education of India in 2015, IIM Bodh Gaya has evolved from its inaugural batch of 30 students to an enrollment of over 1,110 students from 293 cities and 26 states. The institute has maintained a commitment to academic excellence and inclusive learning, with female students comprising more than 31.67% of the student body.

The campus features state-of-the-art smart classrooms designed for a future-ready learning experience. The library, named Pragyata, serves as a hub for knowledge, seamlessly managing vast resources through Open Source Software.

In addition to academic facilities, the campus includes a sports complex with modern gym facilities and provisions for badminton, basketball, football, and cricket, contributing to a vibrant student life. The hostel emphasises healthy living with a focus on millet-based cuisine. Furthermore, the campus is equipped with a medical center and four towers dedicated to faculty and staff residences.

Also, at 11 am on February 20, PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad Campus Development. Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will be gracing the event in person.