Speakers at the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) conference held on Monday, February 19, asked educational institutions not to set unattainable targets for students with regard to exams. In this regard, they said students should be encouraged to complete the exams without setting unattainable targets.

A member of the Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission Gondu Sitaram said that they have been organising awareness programmes and conferences with relevant experts in all schools and colleges of the state in accordance with the directives and instructions of the the NCPCR to ensure that marks are not the target of the students for writing exams. He added that the State Child Rights Protection Commission is taking steps to ensure that no student loses his life due to the pressure of exams.

Coordinator of NCPCR K Chittibabu said parents and teachers should spend more time with their wards and play a key role in creating awareness about stress-free learning and safety in order to remove the pressure on them. Additionally, one should be careful not to set unrealistic goals, he added. Further, he suggested that the students should prepare for the exams by setting small goals before the exams so that there will be no disappointment and frustration among them.

Visakha District Education Officer L Chandra Kala said they are following the directives and instructions of the national and state child rights protection commissions so as to relieve the students who are appearing for the Class X exam from stress. Headmasters of various schools, teachers, parents, officials, staff and others participated, TNIE reported.