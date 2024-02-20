A youth was found hanging inside his rented house at Ne Gopal Sahi of Nayachowk locality under Madhupatna police station on Monday, February 19. The deceased has been identified as Sandip Muduli (17) of Korua under the Kudanagari police station in Kendrapara.



Sandip, a first-year student of Government ITI (Industrial Training Institute), Cuttack was staying with one of his classmates in the house of the late Rajendra Behera and used to help in catering service at different marriage receptions to earn money for his maintenance. He had gone for the part-time job on Sunday night, February 18, reported The New Indian Express.

After finishing his part-time job, Sandip returned to his room late at night. On Monday morning, February 19, while Sandip was sleeping, his roommate had gone outside. When he returned at about 2 pm, he found doors closed from the inside. Not receiving any response after knocking on the doors and making calls to his mobile phone, his friend then found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Immediately, he informed the owner of the house and on being informed, police rushed to the spot, seized the body and sent it to SCB MCH for postmortem. Disclosing further details, IIC Madhupatna police station Chitta Ranjan Rout said, "Based on the preliminary investigation it seemed to be a suicidal case. An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of suicide."