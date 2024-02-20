Today, February 20, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar cautioned students that coaching classes are an example of "status quo" rather than true intellectual exposition and reminded them that innovation comes from thinking differently. Additionally, he said that students today must think beyond competitive examinations to get a position in the government and explore other opportunities, which are now available aplenty, PTI reported.



Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in the national capital, Dhankhar advised the youngsters to let go of doubts and insecurities and instead use the mind as a parking place for great ideas. Further, he emphasised the importance of cleaning the mind daily, eliminating negativity and executing good ideas without fear.

Highlighting that innovation often comes from thinking differently and challenging the status quo, such as coaching classes, he said coaching classes are a "status quo" rather than true intellectual exposition or temples of knowledge. The vice-president pointed out how individuals who enter the Civil Service are now exploring new areas such as setting up start-ups or engaging in agriculture and marketing, PTI reported.

