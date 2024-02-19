In a slew of events happening at Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University (MGAHV) in Maharashtra, on February 16, the Maharashtra High Court (HC) issued a notice concerning an expelled student Niranjan Oberay.

Before the expulsion is decided upon, it is a mandate for the college to issue a prior notice to the student so that the latter has a chance to present their side. In Niranjan's case, this procedure was not followed, read the notice. The notice also made note of the point that the institute's lawyer was not present during the hearing.

It read, “Impugned order is passed without there being show cause notice and offering an opportunity of hearing in the matter. The pleadings made in the petition are not controverted by the respondents by putting their appearance and filing their reply in the matter.”

In addition to this, the HC listed the next date of hearing. “Stand over to 27-3-2024,” read the HC notice towards the end.

Niranjan Oberay, a PhD student at MGAHV, had filed a petition on February 1 with the Maharashtra High Court of the Judicature at Bombay Nagpur Bench, Nagpur, concerning his expulsion that took place on January 27. It is alleged that a group of students chanted slogans on January 26 against the unlawful appointment of Vice-Chancellor Dr Bhimarao Metri and Niranjan was a part of the aforementioned protests.

However, Niranjan claimed he was not present at the Republic Day event.

Following this, the high court issued a notice on February 9 to MGAHV.

The history

When a few students chanted slogans on Republic Day, against the alleged unlawful appointment of Vice-Chancellor Dr Bhimarao Metri, the matter was ignited. It is alleged that the VC was appointed without adhering to the norms of the college, against which the students were protesting.

Several other students faced repercussions. Along with Niranjan, Rajesh Kumar Yadav was also expelled for the same reasons. The incident is not only limited to this.

Vivek Mishra, a 21-year-old dramatics student was suspended on January 27 for “unclear” reasons. He has been protesting against the same since February 1 to get clarity on the reasons behind his suspension. It is alleged that Mishra made a derogatory post on Facebook concerning the Republic Day event, and therefore, a suspension order was issued.

Vivek Mishra took the legal route and the court has allowed him to sit for the exams.