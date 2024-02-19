BTech NYUAD Hackathon 2024 in New York University Abu Dhabi will see participation from BTech student of the Department of Physics and Photonics Sciences, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur, Yash Upadhyay, stated a report in PTI.

To be held from April 25 to 28, the hackathon is focussed on quantum computing and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for social well-being, they said.

The student participants of the hackathon will be guided by teams of experts. Also, unique discussions on Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the students will also be held.

Solutions to the problems related to quantum computing, chemistry, computer science, healthcare, mathematics, climate change, healthcare, online gaming, security, social sciences and art will be explored in the hackathon, shared a spokesman of the NIT, Hamirpur.

National Institute of Technology Director Professor HM Suryavanshi and Registrar Archana Santosh Nanoti congratulated Yash for his selection.

Hackathon is a social coding event that brings computer programmers and other interested people together to improve upon or build a new software programme.

The NYUAD Hackathon is supported by top global Quantum Computing experts from both industry and academia such as NYUAD Center for Quantum and Topological Systems, Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA) and others, informed the official website of NYUAD Hackathon.