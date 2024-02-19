Anna University has decided to close down 12 of its affiliated engineering colleges owing to a very low enrollment rate. These colleges, located in various districts, have not managed to fill even 5% of their allotted seats in the last four years. The students in the 12 colleges will be shifted to other colleges, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Despite repeated warnings, the colleges were not able to improve their enrollments. Colleges functioning with a handful of students will certainly not be able to provide quality education to students. For the betterment of the students, the syndicate body of the university has decided to close these colleges," informed Anna University Vice-Chancellor R Velraj, adding that notices to the colleges for closure will be sent soon.

"The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) will be apprised of the situation. As per the rules, DoTE will facilitate the shifting of students from closed colleges to other colleges," said Velraj.

The varsity will not allow these colleges to admit students for the academic year 2024-25, admissions for which will begin in June. According to officials, the varsity had decided to shut down 25 colleges which had less than 10% enrollments. However, in the syndicate meeting, held recently, it was decided to act only against the colleges with less than 5% admissions as closing 25 colleges in one go will affect the revenue of the university.

The university has decided to provide conditional approval to 87 colleges to operate. These 87 colleges have less than 25% admissions. "The colleges will be directed to improve their enrolments. These colleges should not compromise with basic facilities and infrastructure like faculty strength, laboratory or classrooms and should not compromise with the quality of education," said a varsity official.

The lacunae in these colleges were found during the inspection conducted by Anna University last year. However, no action was taken against any of the colleges.

"Last year, one more chance was given to the colleges to improve things. But this year, the syndicate is in no mood to show any leniency towards these 12 colleges. They will not be allowed to operate," said a senior faculty member. As many as 494 colleges in the state are affiliated with Anna University.